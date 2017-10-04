Mesquite marijuana dispensary to sell in West Wendover

As it moves forward with plans to build a marijuana dispensary on the Utah-Nevada border, the West Wendover City Council has awarded a dispensary contract.

Deep Roots Harvest, which operates a grow and dispensary facility in Mesquite, was given a contract to build a medical marijuana facility in West Wendover. However, the mayor has told FOX 13 that by the time Deep Roots Harvest opens in early 2018 in West Wendover, he would like ordinances finalized to allow for recreational sales.

West Wendover has been moving quickly to implement marijuana sales. Mayor Daniel Corona has said he believes it could be an economic windfall for the casino border town, with Utahns making a run for the border.

FOX 13 accompanied West Wendover’s City Council as they visited Deep Roots Harvest in April. They were considering whether to allow marijuana sales within the community.

Last year, Nevada voters approved recreational cannabis and sales began in July. Deep Roots Harvest in Mesquite was one of many that was overwhelmed with people standing in line in the hot temperatures for the opportunity to buy.

While legalized in Nevada, marijuana remains illegal in Utah.