Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robbi Lauritzen and Kacey Dean from Rib & Chop House make a delicious BBQ shrimp sauteed in a Cajun beer butter sauce over garlic mashed potatoes.

To learn more about Rib & Chop House, visit ribandchophouse.com. For a chance to win a $50 gift card to Rib & Chop SLC, like us on Facebook at Fox 13's The Place and comment.