Former Viewmont High teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of teen girl

FARMINGTON, Utah — A former part-time Viewmont High School teacher was sentenced to prison Monday after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl on multiple occasions last year.

Judge Michael Allphin of 2nd District Court ordered Douglas B. Tate, 70, to serve three years to life in prison. In July, Tate was found guilty of first-degree felony charges of forcible sodomy and attempted object rape, along with a second-degree felony charge of forcible sexual abuse.

According to a statement of probable cause, a 16-year-old girl disclosed that she was sexually abused by Tate on several occasions between July and October of 2016.

Farmington police said Tate had been teaching part-time at Viewmont High School, but the victim attended a different school and the two met somehow during the summer of 2016

The probable cause statement said Tate later sent text messages to the victim, stating “Does anybody know,” “Please don’t say anything” and “Get rid of everything” on her phone.

A Davis School District spokesman told FOX 13 Tate had been in August of 2008 as a part-time chemistry teacher at Viewmont High.

Six other charges against Tate, including two charges of forcible sodomy, two charges of object rape, a charge of forcible sexual abuse and a charge of tampering with a witness were all dismissed.