CAKE reschedules concerts in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The band CAKE announced they are rescheduling their shows in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas “based on this week’s tragic event in Las Vegas.”

The band was scheduled to play at the Eccles Theater Wednesday night, but that show will now take place on February 16, 2018, a press release states. A show scheduled for Las Vegas on October 5 will be rescheduled to February 17.

“CAKE and Live at the Eccles extend their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the entire Las Vegas community,” the release states.

Tickets for the original shows will be valid for the shows rescheduled for February 2018, according to the band. Refunds are available for patrons who are unable to attend on the rescheduled date.

Live at the Eccles states refund requests for Wednesday’s show should be made by October 27. For more information about tickets regarding the Salt Lake City shows, contact ArtTix at 801-355-2787 or visit an ArtTix box office location.