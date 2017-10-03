Win a FREE Halloween Costume from Zurchers!
-
Win a 4-pack of Extreme Action Combo/VIP Fear Passes to the Fear Factory!
-
Win a $100 Gift Card to Honey Bee Produce Company!
-
Nominate your favorite teacher in FOX 13 & Cyprus Credit Union’s “Teacher of the Month” Contest!
-
Win a $25 Gift Card to ANY Utah FatCats location!
-
Win a 4-pack of Deseret News Home Show tickets!
-
-
Win a 1-Year Family Membership to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!
-
Make your pro football picks for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii!
-
Get 40% off on FOX 13 Family Nights at the Fear Factory in October!
-
How old is too old to trick-or-treat? City is setting age limit
-
Man says casino kicked him out for pooping his pants
-
-
Get 10% off admission to Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Thriller”!
-
Dash of Sash Shows How to Make The Perfect Cake
-
Incredible travel deals to Disneyland this fall!