‘We were crawling through blood;’ Utahns recount escaping Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS - People are still trying to take in what happened just over a day ago, when 22,000 people were forced to run for their lives.

Utahns who were at the Route 91 concert and escaped with their lives are now sharing their stories of survival.

They're now speaking out about the terror they felt as the gunman shot down at them from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Many said despite the fear and chaos, angels stopped to help them.

"We realized it was more than firecrackers," Shelly Burch said, from Layton. "We ducked down and kinda ran to the back of us and went into this bar area and just then a gal came up and she hunched down and she was covered in blood. And she just kept saying her friend was dead, her friend was dead, and that's when we really knew it was a pretty scary situation."

The Utahns Fox 13 spoke to are now safe at home, hugging their loved ones just a little tighter.