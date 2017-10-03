Utahns thank unknown hero who saved friend in Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — Two friends of a woman who was shot in Las Vegas Sunday night are giving thanks for the stranger who removed their friend from further harm.

Jeff and Diane Germain, of St. George, told FOX 13 their friend was shot in the head and is now recovering in a hospital. Once the Germains learned their friend was shot, they rushed to Las Vegas.

"It was pandemonium. It took us hours to find her. Nobody could find her 'cause she was listed as 'John Doe.'," said Jeff Germain said. "I've never seen anything like it in my life. The halls were full of people. There were injured people everywhere."

Jeff and Diane then learned more about what happened.

"[The bullet] entered in on her cheek and broke her cheek, and then it exited out the back of her neck. Going in and just seeing her on the respirator and the breathing machines, it's taken its toll," Jeff Germain said.

Their friend's injuries are serious, but the act of a complete stranger may have saved her life.

"Out of the blue, this hero come from nowhere. Grabbed her, threw her over his shoulders and ran through rapid fire. He was being shot at. The bullets were just hitting the ground and he ran off [...] and disappeared," Jeff Germain said. "Thank you. You're a godsend for us."

"Thank you for being so brave. You could've just run out of there and worried about yourself, but you picked her up and took her in the line of fire. Whoever you were, thank you," added Diane Germain.