Utah optometrists issue warning on decorative contact lenses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Optometric Association is warning Utahns about the dangers of wearing non-FDA approved decorative contact lenses.

“These contacts are not safe unless they’re FDA approved and fit by a licensed optometrist,” said Ross Chatwin, OD, board member of the Utah Optometric Association, in a statement sent to FOX 13. “One way to ensure they are FDA approved is to get them from your eye doctor.”

According to UOA, the risks of using non-prescription contacts include:

A cut or scratch on the top layer of your eyeball (Corneal Abrasion)

Allergic reactions like itchy, watery red eyes

Decreased vision

Infection

Blindness

“The decorative ones aren’t one-size fits all and if someone tries to sell you them without asking for a valid prescription, don’t buy them,” said Dr. Helene, Clayton-Jeter in a video produced by the FDA.