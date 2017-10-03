Utah optometrists issue warning on decorative contact lenses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Optometric Association is warning Utahns about the dangers of wearing non-FDA approved decorative contact lenses.
“These contacts are not safe unless they’re FDA approved and fit by a licensed optometrist,” said Ross Chatwin, OD, board member of the Utah Optometric Association, in a statement sent to FOX 13. “One way to ensure they are FDA approved is to get them from your eye doctor.”
According to UOA, the risks of using non-prescription contacts include:
- A cut or scratch on the top layer of your eyeball (Corneal Abrasion)
- Allergic reactions like itchy, watery red eyes
- Decreased vision
- Infection
- Blindness
“The decorative ones aren’t one-size fits all and if someone tries to sell you them without asking for a valid prescription, don’t buy them,” said Dr. Helene, Clayton-Jeter in a video produced by the FDA.
