Southern Utah University to hold a vigil for victims of the Las Vegas shooting

A vigil will be held at Southern Utah University on Oct. 4, for victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The vigil is scheduled to be held at the business quad at 6:30 p.m on Wednesday at the SUU campus. The Counseling and Physiological Services Office will have several counselors at the vigil, according to school officials.

“So many of us at SUU have felt deeply the effects of the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas two evenings ago. We have confirmed that several of our students were at the concert when the gunman unleashed his fury on the crowd. At least one of our students was injured and is in the hospital recovering,” said university President Scott L Wyatt in a statement.

University officials are also setting up a blood drive later this week, although it has not been officially confirmed.

“All of us at SUU, including our very capable campus police department, are committed to and working hard to ensure the safety of all who work and study here,” Wyatt said in his statement.