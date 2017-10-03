Beef and Noodle Stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. beef sirloin steak, cut into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup white mushrooms, chopped

1 medium white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 cups dried pasta noodles

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons flour

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a soup pot or Dutch oven up to medium-high heat, add oil. Season steak pieces with salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes until browned on the outside. Remove from pan.

In the same pan up to medium heat, add butter. Saute the mushrooms and onions for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic. Cook another minute. Add the broth, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and noodles. Bring to a boil; reduce to medium heat. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until noodles are tender.

In a small bowl, mix the sour cream and flour together. Add to the soup pot with steak pieces. Mix well. Cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until thickened.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council