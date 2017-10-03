Beef and Noodle Stew

2 tablespoons canola oil
1 lb. beef sirloin steak, cut into bite-size pieces
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup white mushrooms, chopped
1 medium white onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
5 cups beef broth
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 1/2 cups dried pasta noodles
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons flour
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a soup pot or Dutch oven up to medium-high heat, add oil. Season steak pieces with salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes until browned on the outside. Remove from pan.
In the same pan up to medium heat, add butter. Saute the mushrooms and onions for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic. Cook another minute. Add the broth, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and noodles. Bring to a boil; reduce to medium heat. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until noodles are tender.
In a small bowl, mix the sour cream and flour together. Add to the soup pot with steak pieces. Mix well. Cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until thickened.
