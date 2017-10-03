× Algae bloom with high cell counts detected on the northern slope of the Uintahs

A new algae bloom with “very high cell counts” has been detected at Hoop Lake in the Uinta Mountains, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

Six samples were taken out of the lake, all of which had cell counts that warranted advisories.

“Harmful algal blooms occur when normally occurring cyanobacteria in the water multiply quickly to form visible colonies or blooms. These blooms sometimes produce potent cyanotoxins that pose serious health risks to humans and animals,” the Department of Environmental Quality said in a statement.

Because this particular bloom has such a high cell count, it has the potential to be very toxic. Individuals are encouraged to stay away from Hoop Lake, and to keep pets and other animals away from the bloom.

Hoop Lake is located in northern Utah, in Wasatch Cache National Forest.