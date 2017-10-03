Trail Walkers Startled to See Teens Wearing `The Purge` Masks, Walking Around With Bats

GRANDVIEW, Mo. – The day after a 17-year-old girl was attacked on a Missouri trail by a group of teenage boys, residents say they saw a group of masked teens walking around with bats on a different trail.

“We saw a group of teenagers, about 15 plus teenagers, some of them had bats. They had masks from the movie ‘The Purge,'” said Maria Combs, a resident of Grandview.

Combs asked the teenagers what they were doing, and they told her they were filming a school project.

“We were nervous to walk by them,” Combs’s husband Dean Combs said. “There’s videos, viral videos all over the place of people being beat up.”

With Halloween quickly approaching, law enforcement across the country is urging people to stay alert.

Sgt. Dean Van Winkle of the Grandview Police Department urged anyone who uses isolated trails to take proper precautions.

“Trust your instincts. If you get that gut feeling, that something’s wrong or you become apprehensive because of the situation, trust those instincts. Many times those are right,” Winkle said.