Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12-year-old Elizabeth Youngblood, owner of 'The Doggie Bag' talks about what inspired her to start her gourmet dog treats business. She is giving away a jar full of homemade treats to the 500th Facebook like on her page.

You can order the treats online or purchase them at Paw by Paw stores in Sugar House and South Jordan. Paw by Paw is also giving away a $100 gift card for grooming only.