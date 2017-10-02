Utahns who survived Las Vegas shooting speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Terrifying video shows chaos and carnage, as Lori Fenner and Sheila Keele from Price ran away from a country concert that turned into a tragedy.

"I turned behind me and there was a kid on the ground, and I saw just a pool of blood, and his girlfriend was laying over him," Fenner said.

At one point Fenner scrambled over a fence and fell.

"I got trampled, and before I knew it there were people on top of me and we were three high, and people were just crawling over the top of us," Fenner said.

Amy Beckstead from Herriman was led from the destruction by an off duty police officer.

"He said you stay right with me, and he grabbed my sister in law's hand, and he said, 'you grab her hand and he made sure she didn't leave us,'" Beckstead said.

When the barrage of bullets finally stopped, bodies covered the street.

"I had blood all over me; on my knees my shoes were total blood," Fenner said.

Still those who survived the shooting are determined to move on.

"I refuse to let that fear control me for the rest of my life. He did enough in those ten fifteen minutes that I'm going to get over it, it won't control me what that person did, it's not going to control me anymore," Keele said.