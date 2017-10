Please wait for the video to load below.

LAS VEGAS – A woman from Herriman, Utah, captured cell phone video of when the shooting started at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas.

Amy Beckstead won tickets to the Jason Aldean concert from local country station K-BULL.

She took her sister-in-law and headed to Nevada for what was supposed to be a fun weekend.

Then, during the concert, the nightmare began to unfold.