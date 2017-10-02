Rocker Tom Petty, 66, dies after heart attack

LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty, 66, has died after he was taken off life support, multiple reports stated Monday.

He was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, TMZ reported.

When paramedics arrived at Petty’s Malibu home, he was not breathing, the entertainment website reported.

Petty was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support, TMZ reported.

TMZ reported that after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.