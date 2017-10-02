Suspected Las Vegas shooter bought shotgun from St. George gun store

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The man believed responsible for Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas bought a shotgun from a gun store in St. George, according to St. George News.

“[Stephen Paddock was an] average, everyday Joe Blow. Nobody that stood out; no red flags – nothing to that effect,” said Chris Michel, owner of Dixie GunWorx, in an interview with St. George News.

Michel said Paddock came into the store on three occasions and purchased a shotgun there in February.

“He didn’t make any other purchases,” Michel told St. George News.

Loren Michel, a salesman at Dixie Gunworks, said his interactions with Paddock weren’t out of the ordinary.

“This guy seemed very mellow, very easy-going,” Loren Michel told St. George News. “He seemed to be not uptight.”

Store staff said Paddock passed both the store’s rigorous safety checks and federal checks, according to St. George News.

