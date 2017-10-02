Recipe: Sweet potato hummus

Chef Steve Ulibarri with Cuisine Unlimited shares a delicious sweet potato hummus recipe to add to your holiday appetizer recipe list.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 cups cooked chickpeas
  • ¼ c. tahini
  • 3 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • ¼ c. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. cumin
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Bake sweet potatoes at 400° F for 45-60 minutes, until they are just soft

to the touch, and allow to cool.

  1. Once cool, peel skin from sweet potatoes and add to a food processor

with remaining ingredients.

  1. Puree for approximately 1 minute, until well blended. If desired, add

water while blending to obtain a thinner consistency.

  1. Serve chilled with pita, vegetables, or other sides.