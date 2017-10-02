Recipe: Sweet potato hummus

Chef Steve Ulibarri with Cuisine Unlimited shares a delicious sweet potato hummus recipe to add to your holiday appetizer recipe list.
Ingredients
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups cooked chickpeas
- ¼ c. tahini
- 3 cloves garlic (peeled)
- ¼ c. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. cumin
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bake sweet potatoes at 400° F for 45-60 minutes, until they are just soft
to the touch, and allow to cool.
- Once cool, peel skin from sweet potatoes and add to a food processor
with remaining ingredients.
- Puree for approximately 1 minute, until well blended. If desired, add
water while blending to obtain a thinner consistency.
- Serve chilled with pita, vegetables, or other sides.