Official statements on Las Vegas shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utah leaders have released official statements following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Read them below:

Tweet from Governor Gary Herbert:

Heartbroken to hear of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. @GovSandoval, Utah’s family stands with #Nevada today and always. God bless.

Statement from Lt. Governor Spencer Cox:

Terrible news this morning out of Las Vegas. May God bless all of us and especially the victims and families of this senseless tragedy. Thank you to the brave law enforcement and first responders who willingly put themselves in harms way. We all feel helpless this morning. Might I suggest we consider donating blood this week? A small gift that can help our friends in Las Vegas.

Statement from Attorney General Sean Reyes:

Our deepest sympathies extend to the families of those who lost their lives and our prayers lift toward heaven on behalf of those recovering or whose lives hang in the balance. In addition to the many civilian lives tragically taken, we mourn the deaths of military veterans and law enforcement personnel killed during and in response to the shooting. The thin blue line of law enforcement is painfully even thinner today. As has been the case with other mass shootings that have occurred worldwide in the recent past, perhaps out of the horror and shock of such senseless violence, we can unite in love and unity as a nation and as a global community to demonstrate support for those suffering and to condemn all such acts of unmitigated evil. Shortly after the news of the shooting broke on Sunday, I reached out to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to offer my concern and condolences and any help they may need. He expressed his appreciation to the State for its concern.

Tweet from Provo Mayor / 3rd Congressional District Candidate John Curtis:

My thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night’s terrible shooting. Grateful for the first responders & their acts of bravery

Statement from Unified Police Department:

Sheriff Rosie Rivera, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Unified Police Department are deeply saddened in regard to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, NV late last night. Our thoughts and prayers go to all the Las Vegas first responders, Las Vegas residents, and all the victims affected by this evil act.

Statement from Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams:

My thoughts and prayers are with the community of Las Vegas this am. Grateful for law enforcement, first responders and hospitals caring for the injured. Loss of life is unbearable. Impossible to fathom. Salt Lake County stands with Clark County at this tragic time. #LVShooting

Statement from Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

“To all of those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers. We pray for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones, and for those who are seeking to recover from the physical and emotional wounds they are suffering. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only He can provide in such tragic and heartbreaking moments.”

