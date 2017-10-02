Help restore the Utah Pickle Co. Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake City is participating in a grant opportunity through National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express and needs your help to win.

Cities with the most votes will receive up to $150,000 in grant funding for historic preservation. If Salt Lake City wins, funds will go towards restoration and renovation of the Utah Pickle Co. building along with two others in the immediate vicinity.

To sign up and vote click here. You can vote up to five times a day from now until the end of this month.