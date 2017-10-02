Greek Couscous Salad with Lemon Dressing

3 cups cooked couscous

1 large cucumber, peeled, diced

2 medium tomatoes, diced

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 medium lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, grated

1/4 cup olive oil

3 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients through parsley. In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, garlic and olive oil. Pour over the salad. Mix well. Fold in the feta cheese. Serve or chill for 1-2 hours, then serve.