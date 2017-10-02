Greek Couscous Salad with Lemon Dressing
- 3 cups cooked couscous
- 1 large cucumber, peeled, diced
- 2 medium tomatoes, diced
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
- 1 medium lemon, juiced
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients through parsley. In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, garlic and olive oil. Pour over the salad. Mix well. Fold in the feta cheese. Serve or chill for 1-2 hours, then serve.