SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Gary Herbert has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

Gov. Herbert said the flags will be lowered until sunset on Oct. 6.

In honor of the victims, flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/LZOBIvxbR1 — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 2, 2017