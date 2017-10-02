How to stay safe in an active shooter scenario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY- A former North Las Vegas SWAT officer offered some tips on surviving a mass shooting situation.

Dave Acosta is the founder of the You Tactical project in Utah, and is an expert in counter terrorism and personal security.

He says in mass shootings people need to know how to react in order to stay alive.

"Normally what people will do is move to cover, or move to somewhere where you can hide behind something that will stop bullets," Acosta said. "In this case you've just gotta run. If you realize that someone is shooting at you from an elevated position, you've gotta keep moving. Just keep moving, create distance and try to hide behind buildings or vehicles or whatever."

Acosta says it's important for you to plan your exit from any venue ahead of time in the event something should happen. Always be ready to stay behind, and help the wounded once you've established your own safety.