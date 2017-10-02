× 51-year-old in critical condition being hit by a car

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- A woman was transferred to the hospital late Monday afternoon after being hit by a car.

The 51-year-old was crossing the street in South Salt Lake on Richard street, when a car making a right turn hit her. The victim was dragged 30 feet by the car before the driver stopped.

According to the police, the victim is a South Salt Lake resident.

The driver who hit the victim stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.