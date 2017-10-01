West Valley City Police seek help locating missing, endangered man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man they say is considered endangered.

Police say 34-year-old Joshua Bakker was last seen around 3 p.m. in the area of 3500 West and 4000 South.

Authorities say Bakker has a diminished mental capacity and also requires medication to manage “extreme seizures”, and they are concerned for his well-being because he does not have access to his medication.

Bakker is described as a man who stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and no shoes.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call West Valley City PD at 801-840-4000.