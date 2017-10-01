Wanted with Scott McKane: Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts, break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's edition of Wanted, Scott McKane shows us images from several open cases.

Brigham City Police are looking for a suspect in a retail theft case, their tip-line can be reached at (435) 723-1244.

Police in Murray are trying to identify two suspects in a business break in, and in another incident in Murray a man is suspected of stealing a bike. Anyone with information in either case should contact Murray PD.

Clinton Police are trying to identify a man wanted for questioning in an unspecified case. That man and a truck he may be driving are pictured in the video above, and anyone who recognizes him should contact Detective Butcher at 801-614-0810 or via email at cbutcher@clinton.utah.gov