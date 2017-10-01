Videos show accident on stage that sent Marilyn Manson to hospital

A piece of the set fell right on him 😦 😦 @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/p6KQLyXUOK — Anthony (@antkneebee) October 1, 2017

NEW YORK CITY — Marilyn Manson was injured during a concert in New York City Saturday night when a large prop shaped like a pair of guns fell during the performance.

One of the attendees who recorded video at the concert described the accident.

“I was at a Marilyn Manson show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. He was performing ‘Sweet Dreams.’ Towards the end of the song, the huge gun prop behind him fell and caused him to collapse.”

Variety reports the prop either fell on Manson or caused him to fall. According to statements from Manson’s representative obtained by Variety and Rolling Stone, the singer is being treated at a local hospital.

There is no official statement at this time regarding Manson’s condition.

Pitchfork reports that tour dates between October 2 and October 14 will be rescheduled. Manson’s upcoming tour dates include a show at The Complex in Salt Lake City scheduled for October 20.

According to Loudwire, Manson also “dipped offstage” during a show in Pittsburgh Friday and then told the crowd “I just broke my ankle” and later added,”I told you I’d break my ankle because the tour manager is a fascist.”