Uniquely Utah: The Pedal Provo Ghost Tour

A unique bike tour has people pedaling around Provo in search of spooky spots.

Departing at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, the Pedal Provo Ghost Tour covers roughly five miles of city streets. A guide stops at several spots along the way, offering up a blend of true tales and local legends. The cost of the tour is just 10 bucks, and if you don’t have your own bike, you can rent one.

Watch the video for more info. The bike tour continues on weekends through early November. More information can be found online here.