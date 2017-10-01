Northbound traffic diverted off I-15 near Cedar City after car hits pedestrian

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-15 near Cedar City as Utah Highway Patrol responds to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash occurred near mile post 57, and they first tweeted about the crash around 8:45 p.m.

Police are trying to identify the pedestrian, who they say is a juvenile, but they did not provide specific details about the juvenile’s condition.

No further details about the crash or the victim were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.