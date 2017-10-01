This week Steve Oldfield reviews "Battle of the Sexes", which he says is a film that you don't have to be a tennis fan to love.
At the Movies: ‘Battle of the Sexes’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ ‘American Made’
-
At the Movies: ‘Leap’ and ‘All Saints’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’
-
At the Movies: ‘Atomic Blonde’
-
At the Movies: ‘Dunkirk’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘The Big Sick’
-
At the Movies: ‘Baby Driver’
-
Horror movie legend George A. Romero, creator of ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ dies at 77
-
At the movies: Celebrating a sci-fi classic and the best films of summer
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘American Assassin’ and ‘Mother’
-
-
City leaders respond to concerns about depiction of Native Americans in Wellsville ‘Sham Battle’
-
Native American groups call Wellsville Sham Battle an ‘ignorant’, ‘racist portrayal’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Dark Tower,’ ‘Detroit’ and ‘Inconvenient Sequel’