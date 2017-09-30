× ‘We are all equal before God’: LDS leader condemns racism during remarks at General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — A leader in the LDS Church addressed the topic of humility Saturday at the faith’s semi-annual General Conference, and his remarks also included a condemnation of racism.

Elder Quentin L. Cook, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.

“Humility about who we are and God’s purpose for us is essential,” Cook said early in his remarks.

Cook’s comments on humility also included a statement about equality.

“We are all equal before God,” Cook said. “His doctrine is clear. In the Book of Mormon we read ‘…All are alike unto God’, including ‘black and white, bond and free, male and female.’ Accordingly, all are invited to come to the Lord.”

Cook then spoke directly to those who espouse ideas about their superiority that are rooted in bigotry.

“Anyone who claims superiority under the Father’s plan because of characteristics like race, sex, nationality, language or economic circumstances, is morally wrong and does not understand the Lord’s true purpose for all of our Father’s children,” Cook said.

He went on to say that these days it is common to see self-importance and arrogance flaunted while humility and accountability to God are denigrated, and he encouraged people to follow the example of Jesus Christ as they strive to be more humble.

The remarks come several weeks after the LDS Church issued a statement condemning racism in response to the violence that occurred during protests in Charlottesville.