Police respond after shots fired at Salt Lake City home; no injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — Police responded in Salt Lake City Saturday night after shots were fired at a home, and there are no reports of injury.

Salt Lake City Police said they were called to a residence in the area of 1400 West and 700 South on a report of shots fired. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 6:30 p.m.

Police found shell casings at the scene and spotted a natural gas meter at the home that was damaged by a bullet.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say the residents in the home reported seeing three juveniles running east after the shots were fired. At this time police aren’t sure if those juveniles are victims or suspects in the incident.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack, but at this time no further details are available.