East Canyon motorcycle crash turns fatal

SALT LAKE COUNTY – After a motorcycle crash in East Canyon on Saturday night, 57-year-old Alex Russell Ferrell has died.

Unified Police say Russell, a Salt Lake City resident, was driving up the canyon around 6 pm when he lost control and went off the roadway. They say he then traveled around 40-50 yards down the mountain.

He was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital where police say he was later pronounced deceased.

The crash is still under investigation by Unified Police and a ‘Crash Analysis Reconstruction team.’

Unified police say they don’t believe road conditions were a factor in the crash and that the cause is still unclear.