Authorities suspect arson after small fire breaks out at apartment in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — About 40 people were temporarily evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a small fire that authorities believe may be a case of arson.

Audra Sorensen with Salt Lake City Fire Department said about 40 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a small fire broke out in the area of 135 South and 500 West.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 8:30 p.m.

Crews extinguished a very small fire, and Sorensen said there are suspicious circumstances that lead them to believe this may be a case of arson. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

The residents affected by the fire were able to return to their homes, and there were no reports of injury.