Syracuse car burglary suspect arrested after returning to crime scene

SYRACUSE, Utah – Syracuse Police say they caught a wanted burglary suspect after he returned to the scene of the crime.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Travis Hamson for a string of car break-ins near 1200 W. and 1800 S. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect placed stolen items in surrounding bushes and decided to come back later for them.

If you were a victim of these burglaries, Syracuse Police said they would like to speak with you.