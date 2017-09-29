Recipe: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread and Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owner of The Vanilla Bean Cafe, Michelle Gilbert, joins us today to show us how to make pumpkin chocolate chip bread and cookies all-in-one!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

15 oz Pumpkin

4 eggs

1 cups Oil

2/3 cup water

1 c Packed Brown Sugar

2 c White Sugar

1 Tbls Vanilla

3 1/2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp cloves

1/4 tsp ginger

1 ½ c Chocolate chips

Mix all dry ingredients together

Mix Pumpkin, sugars, eggs, oil, water, vanilla

Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Mix until incorporated.

Grease pan liners. Add mix to pan then add chocolate chips on top of batter and mix in.

Bake @ 300 for 45-50 minutes

Makes 3 loaves