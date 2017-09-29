× Non-profit helps injured Utah service dog get back on the job

MIDVALE, Utah – “Granola Munchkin” will soon be back on the job.

The Chihuahua is a service dog for Katherine Flesch, who suffers seizures and from a degenerative disc disease.

She was working at a LDS Bishop’s storehouse with Granola last week, when Flesch decided to come down the ladder.

“Because of the disc degenerative disease, she’s taught to jump from my chest onto the floor, land perfectly well,” Flesch said. “She’s never not landed well, and she didn’t land well this time.”

Granola suffered five broken bones and the total bill is around $4,500. Working with nationwide funds from a non-profit called “Frankie’s Friends,” a surgeon at BluePearl Veterinary Partners was able to repair Granola’s broken bones and she was reunited with Flesch.

If you’d like to help pay for Granola Munchkin’s surgery, here’s a link.