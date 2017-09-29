My Heart Challenge – Easy exercises you can do at home

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

The Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute showed us some easy exercises you can do at home to keep heart healthy.

The Staggered Leg Stance is an easy balance exercise anyone can do. Put one foot in front of the other, like you're balancing on a tightrope, and just hold the position for 30 seconds. Then switch legs and repeat for 30 seconds. Do three sets each, 30 seconds per side.

Isolated Leg with Side Raise Lift. Balance on one leg and lift opposite leg and arm up to the side. This improves balance and coordination. Do 10 reps then switch to other side.

For the final exercise, balance on one leg, bring the opposite leg around front, then swing to the back. If you're having difficulty, hold on to the back of a chair while swinging leg. Do 5 reps to the front and 5 to the back, for a total of 10 reps. Switch legs and repeat.

For more exercise tips and nutrition tips, follow the My Heart Challenge and find a few ways you can improve your own heart health.