John Curtis takes down ‘Build the Wall’ Facebook ads

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican candidate for congress John Curtis has removed a pair of Facebook ads that called on people to sign a petition to “Build the Wall” and “Stop Sanctuary Cities.”

The ads were pulled by the Curtis campaign after some pushback and criticism from his opponents in the 3rd Congressional District race.

“The campaign engaged a new vendor and the ads were put up as part of a series of other ads which were not approved by John. It’s an unfortunate incident and a mistake which we take full responsibility for,” said campaign spokesman Danny Laub in a statement to FOX 13 on Friday.

His opponents pounced on the ads.

“During the primary, his opponents called John Curtis a Democrat. His supporters called him a moderate. Now he’s trying to call himself a conservative. Which one is he? From what I can see, he’s one simple thing: a politician, willing to change positions and abandon values as soon as it’s convenient—in a nutshell, willing to say anything to get elected,” Democrat Kathie Allen said in an emailed campaign statement.

United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett posted a screenshot of one of the ads on Twitter with his criticism.