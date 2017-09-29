Honey Bee Produce Company is Changing the Way We Think About Groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Draper's newest grocery has only been open a week, but seems to be hitting it big with the community.

Honey Bee Produce Company is a brand new grocery story that specializes in fresh and local food and are getting great feedback for it, too.

Much of their produce is sourced locally. They pride themselves on sourcing fruits, vegetables, and even cheese from as many local vendors as they can.

Aside from their fresh produce, organic selections and made-to-order Hive Eatery, they also have a cheese island. Yes, a cheese island. An extremely wide variety of cheeses are included on this cheese island and are sourced locally, from all around the world, and Wisconsin-the cheese capital of America.

Head over to Honey Bee Produce Company and check it out for yourself. Visit their website at www.honeybeeproducecompany.com