Thor is four and a half years old Manchester Terrier and is looking for a nice home.

Thor is a great dog who really enjoys the companionship of humans, is good with other dogs and kids, and loves to play fetch.

Thor loves affection so he really will be your best friend. He is housebroken, neutered, micro-chipped and current on all of his vaccinations. Bonus-he's also kennel trained.

For more information on adopting Thor or other dogs, visit www.hearts4paws.org