Cruise to Disneyland with Heritage Place Senior Living

From Hawaii to Paris and Texas to Disneyland, Heritage Place takes their residents to a different destination everyday during cruise week.

Heritage Place Senior Living center is the most established living center in Bountiful. The community is thriving with residents who cherish life and love to have fun.

Even though the residents may be young at heart, often they are not able to go venture out on their own and are unable to do a lot of activities that they would normally do-like go on a cruise. They want to engage residents on their good quality of life and encourage it.

One residents dream was to go on a cruise, and because they were unable to, Heritage Place Senior Living decided to bring the cruise to them. With 16 different areas on the "cruise ship", residents are able to enjoy the experience to the fullest. The Disneyland cruise had rooms such as Frozen, Cars, Indiana Jones, and even Star Wars.

