Big Budah’s blog: Feeling grateful for family

I have had so many instances this month that have given me good reason to pause and be grateful for all that I have and who I have in my life, even if it is via my daily work assignments.

As far as my health, I have had to take a few frustrating weeks off due to a lower back injury from weightlifting and have had to enlist the help of Tau Fuel Meal Prep because I have been struggling with my Keto meal preparation.

I took a couple of days off with some cousins and their spouses for a little R&R in Laughlin, Nevada. When I returned back to work I was so blessed to have been reacquainted with funny man Stuart Edge, upcoming band Culture Crew, Lego Artisit Jen Smart and her six-foot Wonder Woman.

I also had the privilege of working with local comedians Leti Faitala, Yo Samo and Harris Mataafa on some Polynesian comedy sketches.

I even met Lance Bass’ doppelgänger, who is a race car driver; Ford Anderson. The highlight above all of these good people and circumstances is the time I get to spend with my family. I still have tons of energy and am feeling good. As my brothers and sister from the Southern Baptist Church would say “God is good, all the time!”

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support!