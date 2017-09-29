13th annual giant pumpkin ‘weigh-off’ held at Thanksgiving Point

Midway resident Matt McConkie, who broke the record for Utah's largest pumpkin in 2014, set a new record this year with a pumpkin weighing 1,973 pounds.
"It's a real science. People know a lot about these giant pumpkins from the genealogy of the seeds to the soil chemistry and to what they feed them. There's a lot that goes into them. But, on the other hand, if you get the right seed, anyone with a garden in their backyard can grow a huge pumpkin without crazy amounts of effort or time," McConkie said.
40.424081 -111.888247