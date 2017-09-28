Why You Should Be Concerned with Your Nutrition and Physical Activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Cancer Society health systems manager Morgan Kilhefner and Smith's Grocery pharmacist Jaime Montuoro discuss the high importance that nutrition and physical have on our health.

What we eat, how we live, and what we do has a great impact on our cancer risk.

About 1 in 5 cancers diagnosed in the US each year are related to body fatness, physical inactivity, excess alcohol consumption, or poor nutrition. All of which, can be avoided.

The American Cancer Society guidelines for nutrition and physical activity are:

Get to and stay at a healthy weight for you throughout your life

Adopt a physically active lifestyle

Eat a healthy diet with a focus on plant based sources

If you drink alcohol, limit how much you drink.

By participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, you can engage in a healthy lifestyle, and support a great cause. The walk is Saturday, October 7 at Liberty Park. Registration is at 7:30 am and the walk starts at 9:00 am. Visit their website at www.makingstridesinutah.org

For more information about healthy lifestyles, The American Cancer Society, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, visit http://www.cancer.org