Utah Adventure: Go ghost hunting at the haunted camp floyd sate park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camp Floyd State Park Museum just may be the scariest of all the haunted attractions in Utah.

The old military camp, which during its time was the largest one west of the Mississippi, now exists as a burial ground for passed soldiers, an old school house, and plenty of ghost sightings.

This Halloween, you can go and find out for yourself whether or not Camp Floyd really is haunted. Join Utah Parks October 14, 21, and 28 for an organized ghost hunt for a chance it for yourself.

Visit www.stateparks.utah.gov for more information or to RSVP your spot for one of the ghost hunts!