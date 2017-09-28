× Seven Layton High students tested for rabies after bats found inside school

LAYTON, Utah – Seven Layton High students are being tested for rabies after thousands of bats were found inside the school, according to the Davis County School District.

Thursday District Spokesperson Chris Williams confirmed the students went to the hospital for testing.

Officials closed Layton High’s auditorium after the bats got in through a pair of dampers which have since been repaired.

Animal experts used humane “sticky traps” to catch and release more than 400 bats over the last couple of nights.

However, officials said it could be a while before all the bats are rounded up.