Reviewing the Volvo XC60 and a new approach to buying a car

This week Fox 13 Car Critic Brian Champagne takes a look at the new Volvo XC60 as well as a new approach to vehicle sales from Volvo that he says is more akin to a subscription service than a traditional car buying experience.
