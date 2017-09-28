Juvenile reported missing in North Ogden found

UPDATE: Police say the missing juvenile has been found and police are speaking with the boy.

Previous story continues below:

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in North Ogden are asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile who is considered endangered.

According to North Ogden Police, 13-year-old Parker Alexander was last seen Thursday around 2:30 p.m. near his home in North Ogden.

Police say the boy functions at the level of a 10-year-old and suffers from schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

Parker is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He has dark brown hair with some bald spots.

Police say Parker was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue T-shirt with an Abraham Lincoln logo on it, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call North Ogden PD at 801-629-8221.