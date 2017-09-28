× More freeway and ramp closures for Salt Lake County this weekend

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead for two major road closures in Salt Lake County this weekend.

S.R. 201 will close in West Valley City Friday night and the ramp from westbound I-80 to the I-215 east belt will close in Parleys Canyon from Friday night through Monday morning.

S.R. 201 will close in both directions between Redwood Road and Bangerter Highway as early as 9 p.m. Friday.

During the closure, crews will demolish a temporary bridge on I-215 that was built so lanes could remain open during construction.

S.R. 201 will reopen Saturday morning but the freeway will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Redwood Road to Bangerter Highway.

Workers will be repaving sections of the freeway, as well as several ramps at the I-215/S.R. 201 interchange.

UDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid the area this weekend and use alternate routes like I-80.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen in time for the morning commute Monday.

Also this weekend, the ramp from westbound I-80 to the I-215 east belt (exit 130) will close in Parleys Canyon.

The ramp is scheduled to close from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

UDOT said crews are completing bridge maintenance work on the ramp bridges over I-80 and I-215.

Drivers will need to plan ahead and use alternate routes or access I-215 at the south interchange in Murray.